Murray considering playing Wimbledon doubles with brother

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he may play the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie at next month’s Wimbledon Championships. The 37-year-old Scot has won two Wimbledon singles titles, while his brother is a two-times Wimbledon mixed doubles champion. The Murray brothers also played together at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and were a prolific partnership when Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015. “I may play doubles at Wimbledon, yeah. I’m not 100% sure yet,” Murray told reporters after he and Daniel Evans suffered a 7-6(6) 7-6(3) first-round loss to Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez at the French Open. “My brother doesn’t have a partner for Wimbledon currently. We have spoken a little bit about it. So may do that, but not 100% sure yet. “(We will decide) ahead of time. I mean obviously Jamie could also get a good partner, as well. We’ll see what happens, but yeah, we’ll probably decide in the next few days.”