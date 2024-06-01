Sargodha policemen honoured for saving people from mob

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said on Saturday that Sargodha Police acted on the principle of ‘Faith Produces Certainty’ and prevented a tragedy with a timely intervention. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony, held at the Central Police Office here in honour of the “heroes of Sargodha Police”, who saved people from a violent mob. He said from senior command to constable level, every officer and official displayed exceptional courage, bravery and professionalism to ensure protection of valuable human lives. The IGP declared Head Constable Anees-ur-Rehman ‘Hero of the Day’ for rescuing a civilian in the Rescue-1122 vehicle despite intense stone-pelting. He mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also praised the performance of Sargodha Police in challenging conditions. He said timely action and steadfastness of Sargodha Police received significant acclaim at national and international level.