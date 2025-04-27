India suspends Indus waters treaty, sparking fears in Pakistan

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, raising fears across Pakistan. This treaty, brokered by the World Bank, gave Pakistan rights to crucial river water. India linked the move to a recent militant attack in Kashmir.

Pakistani farmers, especially in Sindh, are worried about their crops and drinking water. The Indus River supports nearly 80% of the country’s farms. Experts say the water shortage could hurt agriculture, power, and the economy.

India’s water minister said not a single drop would reach Pakistan. Officials also plan to stop data sharing and skip treaty meetings. However, India cannot block water flows immediately, as big dams take years to build.

Pakistan calls the move an “act of war” and warns of serious consequences. The treaty had survived past wars, but this step sets a new, dangerous precedent. Pakistani leaders fear this could lead to long-term conflict over water.