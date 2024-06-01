172 govt buildings to get 47mw electricity under solarisation

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that 172 public sector buildings will initially be provided with 47 MW of electricity through solarization in three different phases. He expressed these views at the Energy Department during a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank’s technical mission, according to a communique on Saturday.

The World Bank mission was led by Senior Energy Specialist/Task Team Leader Dmytro Glazkov while Project Director Sindh Solar Energy Mahfooz Qazi and others were also present on the occasion. The Minister Energy gave more details and said that in the first phase of solarization 21.7MW of electricity was being provided through the solar panels to 34 public sector buildings,

While in the second phase will be completed by 2024 and 23 government buildings will be provided with 10 MW of electricity through solar panels. Similarly, in the third phase, there was a plan to provide 15 MW electricity to 100 government buildings through solarization from July 2024. Nasir Shah said that 4MW floating solar will be installed at Hyderabad Qasimabad treatment plant. He told the delegation that according to party manifesto and directions of the chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari free electricity should be provided to the people as soon as possible through solarization.

The Sindh government was focusing on speeding up the solarization process as much as possible. He said that Energy Department was trying to provide free electricity to poor consumers and work on various projects was going on. Nasir Shah told the delegation that the pace of the solar project was being monitored on a daily basis and directed to accelerate it further. The delegation of the World Bank Technical Mission expressed satisfaction over the pace of the solar energy project and assured its full cooperation.