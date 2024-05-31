Bahria Town, NAB amends case on June 3, June 6

A three-member bench of Supreme Court would hear the Behria Town Murree Project case on June 3.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would preside the hearing while Justice Irfan Sadiq and Justice Naeem Akhtar Awan would be part of the bench.

The Registrar Office of the top court has served notices to Behria Town and other respondents. A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court would hear the appeals against the termination of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments on June 6. Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, the bench would also comprise Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi.

Last day, the court rejected a request for live streaming of this case.