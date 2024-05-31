Garrison Uni Lahore, Jamia Poonch collaborate for academic advancement

In a bid to foster collaborative learning and skill enhancement, a delegation comprising faculty members from Garrison University Lahore embarked on a three day transformative visit to Jamia Poonch Rawalkot.

Spearheaded by the visionary leadership of Professor Dr. Zakir Zakaria, the University of Poonch is set to inaugurate a Faculty Exchange Programme, aimed at fortifying academic synergies between the two esteemed institutions. A fruitful dialogue ensued during the visit, underscoring the commitment to mutual cooperation and knowledge exchange for the benefit of students and faculty alike.

The visit commenced on May 27 with a warm welcome extended by Dr. Syed Jawad Zareen, the Focal Person of Jamia Poonch, to the seven-member delegation from Lahore Garrison University. Over the course of their visit, the delegation explored the rich cultural tapestry of Rawalakot, engaging with locals and immersing themselves in the vibrant community.

On May 28, the delegation embarked on a journey to explore the renowned tourist destinations of Toli Peer and Las Dina, where they not only enjoyed the scenic beauty but also engaged with the local populace, delving into the nuances of regional culture, language, and cuisine.

The following day witnessed a significant milestone as a rich session unfolded at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat. Registrar Jamia Prof. Abdul Rauf extended a warm welcome to the delegation, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to fostering a robust academic partnership. Dr. Syed Jawad Zareen, in his address, expressed gratitude for the collaboration, echoing the sentiments of mutual growth and learning. The delegation’s interactions extended to various departments, with faculty members from Lahore Garrison University engaging with their counterparts at Jamia Poonch. Dr. Hadi and Dr. Ali delved into discussions on research and academic exchange at the Department of Computer Science and IT, while Mem Maham and Mem Fatima shed light on the role of social sciences during their visit to the Mass Communication department. Meanwhile, Dr. Arshad, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad, and Madam Aleen explored avenues of collaboration in Mathematics, fostering dialogue and exchange of ideas with faculty and students.