Five cattle markets set up for Eidul Azha in ICT

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, chaired a meeting at his office regarding the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, deciding that five cattle markets would be set up in the Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of the ICT Administration, “In preparation for Eidul Azha, Islamabad’s district administration is gearing up for the cattle market season.” The meeting was attended by all Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Directors from the District Management Authority (DMA), the Livestock Department, and representatives from the Traffic Police.

It was decided in the meeting that from June 6, livestock markets will open at five designated locations in Islamabad. These markets will be set up at Sultana Foundation, Zia Mosque, Barakahu, I-14, and Margalla Avenue. The DC Memon emphasized the need to maintain cleanliness in these markets.