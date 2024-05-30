Universities to function as technology incubators: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that universities should function as “technology and knowledge incubators,” where innovative ideas are discussed, and future leaders are nurtured.

This he said while speaking at the 4th Convocation of the DHA Suffa University at DHA Golf & Country Club on Thursday evening. DHA Suffa University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saeed Minhas, Chairman HEC Sindh Dr Tariq Rafi, Dr Abdul Bari and others also spoke on the accession.

He said that it was satisfying for him to see DHA Suffa University come a long way since it started in the year 2012. Undoubtedly, the University has taken rapid strides in a very short period and continues to progress at an unrelenting pace. Murad Shah congratulated the University’s Vice Chancellor, senior management, and worthy faculty members for their efforts in shaping the futures of young graduates.

Your vision has been a beacon of guidance and has infused determination among students, he said and added that DHA Suffa was well on its way to becoming a globally recognized institution for higher education and research, which would extend the frontiers of knowledge and contribute significantly to nation-building.

Murad Shah said that he appreciated DHA Karachi’s role in providing quality education from Playgroup to Postgraduate level, including PhDs in Engineering, Computer and Management Sciences. “DHA Karachi has always given due emphasis to the uplift of quality education and made it accessible to the Pakistani youth. Undoubtedly, the progress and economic prosperity of any nation rests in the hands of its academia,” he said.