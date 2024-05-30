Biles eyes ninth all-around title at U.S. championships

Simone Biles enters this weekend’s U.S. Gymnastics Championships as the favorite to claim yet another all-around title as the sport’s most dominant force continues to build momentum ahead of the Paris Olympics. The four-time Olympic gold medalist is gunning for a record-extending ninth U.S. title at the competition after last year’s triumph saw her break a tie with Alfred Jochim, a two-time silver medalist at the 1932 Games.

Biles is looking to make her third Olympic appearance and further distance herself from the Tokyo Games in 2021, when she dropped out of several events due to “the twisties,” a type of mental block where gymnasts are disoriented mid-air. That led to a two-year hiatus but since returning to competition last August the 27-year-old has been masterful, her most recent victory coming in the form of an all-around title at the U.S. Classic earlier this month.