Disrupted preparations won’t be excuse for England at T20 World Cup, Wood says

England will go into their Twenty20 World Cup defence slightly undercooked after two of their warm-up matches were rained out but fast bowler Mark Wood said his side are strong enough to cope with the curtailed build-up.

England’s four-match T20 series against Pakistan has been hampered by the weather, with two of the first three matches abandoned without a ball being bowled. The final match is scheduled for later on Thursday.

While some England players competed in the Indian Premier League others, like Wood, opted out of the tournament to manage their workload. “I might be going into the ­tournament feeling fresh,” Wood told reporters ahead of the fourth match at The Oval.

“I’ve worked on a couple of things in training and you want the games to practise stuff, but it’s a fine balance.

“One or two of us might feel like we need a game or two to get going, but whatever preparation we get that’s what we’re going to have to go with.”