Teacher found involved in torching NW school

Police in North Waziristan (NW) on Thursday revealed the involvement of a teacher in torching a girls’ school after carrying out an initial investigation into the incident.

According to police, a girls’ middle school was torched in Shakhimar area of North Waziristan the other day and a case in this regard was registered with police.

Police said five people entered the school during night time and put the school building and rooms on fire. The FIR revealed that the school was torched with the consent of the teacher to harass and create fear among the girl students.

The school administration said the enemies of education had also damaged the school solar system with firing some time ago. Over 400 girl students were studying at the school. The area people have shown resentment over the incident and demanded restoration of educational activities in the school at the earliest.