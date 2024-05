The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing without proceedings on the plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, seeking acquittal in the Toshakhana case of vehicles till June 7. The hearing on Nawaz Sharif’s plea was scheduled for May 28 but was later postponed due to a public holiday. Considering the cause list of May 29, the court could not proceed with the case and adjourned the hearing until June 7.