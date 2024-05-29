Curriculum for industrial engineering launched in UAJK

The National Curriculum for the Bachelor’s Degree Programs in Industrial Engineering Technology 2024 was officially launched at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in engineering education.

The ceremony held at Education Hall, Chella Campus of UAJK, was graced by the Chairman of the National Technology Council (NTC), Eng. Syed Imtiaz Hussain Gillani and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Deans, Heads of Departments, Faculty Members, and a large number of students from the Faculty of Engineering, UAJK.

In his inspiring keynote address, Chairman NTC Eng. Syed Imtiaz Hussain Gillani highlighted the vital role of engineering in national development and the industrial sector. He urged students to actively contribute to the nation’s progress, commending the collaborative efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr Saadat Hanif Dar in developing this forward-looking curriculum.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi expressed his deep gratitude to Chairman NTC for entrusting UAJK with this significant academic initiative. He underscored the importance of curriculum development in equipping students with market-oriented education and skills essential for meeting the dynamic demands of the industry.