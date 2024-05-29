LGH launches special Measles Helpline

The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has established a helpline to assist patients with measles.

Citizens can reach out to the helpline at 04299268877/04299268816 from 8:00am to 8:00pm for guidance and preventive measures from the hospital’s medical staff.

Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) Principal Professor Al-Fareed Zafar inaugurated the helpline on Wednesday.

He emphasized the importance of this service in light of recent media reports about measles cases. Following these reports, senior doctors from PGMI, led by Prof Al-Fareed, visited Baba Bulhe Shah District Hospital in Kasur. They examined children in the Gynecology and Pediatric Wards and provided parents with crucial information on preventive measures.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted that, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, medical facilities are being extended to people’s doorsteps. He stressed the importance of vaccination, urging parents to immunize their children to develop immunity against measles.

Furthermore, he announced training sessions for the Gynecology and Pediatric doctors at Kasur Hospital.

The visiting medical team from LGH included Prof Muhammad Shahid, Prof Faheem Afzal, Dr Muzamal Ahmed, Dr Muhammad Adil Khan, Dr Faisal Naeem, and Dr Nida Arif.

The Principal of PGMI assured that Kasur DHQ Hospital would be upgraded to a state-of-the-art facility.

In a media address, Prof. Al-Fareed emphasized that protecting children from epidemics like measles is a collective responsibility. He called for the cooperation of health professionals, medical staff, and parents to prevent diseases and ensure children’s health.