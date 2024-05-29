Carapaz not selected by Ecuador to defend Olympic road race title

Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz will not defend his title at the Paris Games, with Jhonatan Narvaez taking Ecuador’s sole berth, the Ecuadorian Cycling Federation (FEC) said Monday. “Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado will participate in the road event and the individual time trial,” the FEC said in a statement. Carapaz, 30, the only Ecuadorian to win Olympic gold in road cycling, had slammed the FEC selection rules as “clearly skewed and lacking in the fundamental principles of fairness and sporting equality”. The winner of the 2019 Giro d’Italia pointed out that, according to the new rule, “points are taken into account from January, but the regulation was not published until March, when there was already a difference in points between the athletes”.