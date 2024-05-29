Rescue 1122 to establish DHQ facility at Sehwan to deal with emergencies

The Rescue 1122 has planned to establish District Head Quarter (DHQ) facility at Sehwan to deal with emergencies and calamities including flood, fire medical, earthquake and other disaster emergencies and road accidents to provide immediate relief to the public at large.

According to spokesman, the land for the Sehwan DHQ 1122 facility has been acquired and execution will commence shortly with the firm commitment of completion and commissioning within 10 months.

The Rescue 1122 has been a source of immediate relief to general public in times of adverse situations and has provided help specially in case of health- related issues and road accidents.

The Sindh govt has already established Emergency Rescue 1122 Services and committed to expand its network throughout the province to cater for the emergency situations in province.

So far, Rescue 1122 Services have been kept operational in five divisional headquarters i:e Karachi, Larkana,Hyderabad, Sukkur and Mirpur khas which are working as district offices as well for the provision of services to the people of relevant areas. Additional, Divisional/District headquarters’ Emergency Rescue 1122 Facilities are under final stage of execution in other districts of province i:e Matiari, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Thatta, Sajjawal, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Jacobabad, Ghotki and Qambar ShadadKot. Further few More DHQ facilities are planned to be established in Dadu and Shikarpur where execution has not yet started due to non-availability of land for these buildings.

Similarly, Govt has also established Emergency Rescue 1122 Satellite stations on Indus highway and N-5 to cater for the unforeseen Emergency situations on highways. At present 16 Satellite stations are in the process of being fine-tuned and would be handed over to Rescue Service for operations by the end of August of the current year to deal with flood, water, fire and highway rescue as well as medical emergency and road accidents. These satellite stations have been established in remote areas of Sindh to provide emergency services.

In order to ensure its accessibility to the common man, every satellite station is situated on a distance of 50 kilometers from either a satellite station or another district headquarter. The staff posted at these service and satellite stations are fully qualified and have been imparted six months training at Rescue 1122 training academy in Lahore.

Paramedic staff posted at ambulances is trained to handle medical emergencies and can provide first aid to the potential patients/injured and would transport them to nearby hospitals for further treatment in case of serious problems.