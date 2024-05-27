Thai courts hand jail terms to lawmaker, musician for royal insults

Courts in Thailand handed jail terms on Monday to an activist musician and an opposition lawmaker for insulting the monarchy, their lawyers said, the latest individuals to fall foul of one of the world’s strictest lese-majeste laws. The law shielding Thailand’s powerful monarchy from criticism carries a penalty of up to 15 years in jail for each offence, and is one of the toughest of its kind in the world. Chonthicha Jangrew, 31, a parliamentarian with the Move Forward Party, received a two-year term for a speech made in 2021 at an anti-government protest. But she was given bail pending an appeal, her lawyer Marisa Pidsaya told Reuters. Another court sentenced musician Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan, 35, to four years in prison for burning a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. He had been found guilty of arson, lese-majeste and computer crimes. A legal aid group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, said Chaiamorn was seeking bail and intended to appeal the decision. Both have denied insulting the monarchy and the courts have yet to issue statements on the sentences. The palace typically does not comment on the law. More than 272 people have been charged under the law since 2020, 17 of them held in pre-trial detention, says legal aid group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, which compiles data and has defended many of those prosecuted.