Sindh Ombudsman announces new measures for public complaints management

Provincial Ombudsman, Muhammad Sohail Rajput Monday announced that the Ombudsman’s Office was dedicated to provide affordable justice to the public by addressing maladministration in provincial departments and civic institutions.

To enhance the efficiency of handling complaints, a new Complaint Management System (CMS) will be implemented within a few months and this system will allow citizens to file complaints online and track the status of their complaints, ensuring transparency and accountability.

During a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, Sohail Rajput informed that a mobile application was also being prepared and would be launched in two months., which would enable citizens to submit complaints via their mobile devices.

Describing the background of the institution, he explained that the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman Office was established in 1991, followed by similar institutions in other provinces across the country.

The Regional Office in Hyderabad has received approximately 6,000 applications to date, of which around 5,000 have been resolved.

He added that the Ombudsman’s offices were operational throughout the province.

Sohail Rajput noted that about 70% of the Ombudsman’s decisions had been implemented, though some decisions encountered delayed due to unavoidable complications.

He clarified that many government employees submit applications related to promotions and other issues which fall outside the Ombudsman’s jurisdiction and should be moved to the Services Tribunal and other relevant forums.

Addressing concerns about the non-implementation of the Ombudsman’s decisions, Rajput stated that in the past, several months could pass with only notices being issued to the relevant officers.

However, the process has been reformed, and now if an officer fails to respond after two notices, he will be summoned and persistent non-compliance may result in arrest warrants being issued.

To further improve the effectiveness of the Ombudsman’s Office, new laws will soon be presented to the provincial cabinet for approval, and these laws aim to ensure greater adherence to the Ombudsman’s decisions.

Sohail Rajput also mentioned a recent meeting with the Accountant General Sindh to address maladministration in district accounts offices and resolve issues related to employee pensions and other matters, a focal person had been appointed to oversee improvements in that regard.

He appealed to the media to raise public awareness about the Ombudsman’s Office, noting that educational institutions would also be engaged to educate students about the services provided by the Ombudsman.

In response to a question about taking suo moto notices, he confirmed that the Ombudsman’s Office could initiate investigations based on prominent media reports highlighting public grievances.

Regional Director of the Ombudsman’s Office in Hyderabad, Abdul Wahab Memon was also present at the press conference.