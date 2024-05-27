Parliamentarians complain to CM Sindh of power load-shedding

The Parliamentarians on Monday complained to the Sindh Chief Minister of continuous load-shedding of electricity during the conditions of prevailing heat wave and scorching heat across the province.

They expressed their reservations pertaining to different issues during their one-on-one meeting with the chief minister at his chamber here on Monday.

Those, who called the CM were one Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jam Abdul Kareem and eight Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of Sindh including Dr. Sikandar Shoro, Adeel Altaf Unar, Arbab Lutufullah, Taj Mohammed Mallah, Arbab Amir Abdullah, Malik Asad Sikandar Khan, Seema Khurrum and Eijaz Sawat.

All the parliamentarians informed Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of the problems of their constituencies and their solutions. They discussed issues of load-shedding, health, education, drainage of sewerage water and development projects in detail.

They complained that the power companies had continued the load-shedding even in the conditions of heat wave and scorching heat in the province. The CM responded that the provincial government had warned the power companies including HESCO, SEPCO and KE. He said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to resolve the issues of the people.