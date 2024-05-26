80-member ‘Business & Trade Delegation’ from Pakistan arrives in Ethiopia

An 80-member Business and Trade Delegation from Pakistan arrived in Addis Ababa early on Sunday to explore business, trade and investment opportunities in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) for five days.

Upon arrival, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula along with Industrial Park Development Corporation and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the trade delegation and splendidly accorded a warm welcome at the Bole International Airport.

This is the second Business and Trade Delegation organized, coordinated and facilitated by the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad within one and half years of its establishment in Pakistan.

A large number of giant businesspeople including industrialists and investors are part of this business and trade delegation and will stay in Addis Ababa from May 26th to May 31st, 2024 for business engagements including participation in the 6th International Manufacturing Trade Fair, Ethio-Pakistan Business Forum, B2B and B2G meetings, industrial parks visits, and cultural nights.

The composition of the 2nd Business and Trade Delegation to Ethiopia is from across-sector that included agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism, ICT, fertilizer, chemicals, construction, pharmaceutical, surgical and other.

The objectives of this delegation are to introduce extraordinary business, trade and investment opportunities and incentives in diverse economic sectors of Ethiopia to the delegation and establish a solid connection between the business community of the two countries for further solidifying the Ethio-Pakistan relations.

The delegation is arranged, coordinated and facilitated by the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad after launching a comprehensive and massive mobilization campaign across Pakistan for mobilising the business community from major economic sectors of Pakistan.

Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia in Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula led the mobilization campaign and personally visited the Business Chambers and Trade Associations in all the major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sheikhupura and others.