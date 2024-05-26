CM foresees good days ahead for nation

We welcome the statement of investment of $10 billion by the UAE, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the success of talks between Pakistani delegation and UAE authorities for seeking foreign investment in Pakistan. She added, “The pledge of $10 billion investment is an undeniable proof of external confidence in PML-N government.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Positive economic indicators augur well for a better economic future of Pakistan.” She added, Pakistan stock market is setting new records day by day. This positive trend in PSX 100 index is welcome. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The government is focused on giving maximum relief to people by bringing down inflation.” She added, “Inflation will decrease and Pakistani currency will stabilize.” She highlighted, “The price of food items including bread will further decrease.”

Chief Minister noted, “PML-N government enjoys trust and confidence of businessmen, industrialists and investors.” She highlighted, “The efforts of Shehbaz government for foreign direct investment in Pakistan are commendable.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif hoped, “Inshallah, Pakistan will regain its lost position under PML-N government.” She prayed, “May Almighty protect Pakistan from the evil elements that hinder its development.”

The Government of Punjab stands with the affected families in this hour of great loss, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to lightning and falling walls of houses in rains. She offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

Chief Minister directed the administration to carry out effective relief operations in the affected areas. She also directed PDMA to make advance preparations in view of more possible rains.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to those injured in the lightning and heavy rains.

The Punjab government has established a new Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Lahore General Hospital (LGH). This initiative, directed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aims to provide specialized treatment for oral and facial cancers, structural defects, and fractures resulting from accidents.

According to hospital sources on Saturday, Professor Armaghan Israr Mirza, a Grade BS-20 official, has been appointed as the head of this new department. With the opening of this facility, LGH will now offer advanced and comprehensive treatment options for patients with various mouth, face, and jaw conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Amiruddin Medical College, Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, emphasized LGH’s pivotal role in treating accident injuries nationwide. He noted that the establishment of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery department would enhance LGH’s reputation, enabling it to provide all-encompassing medical care under one roof, thus eliminating the need for patients to seek treatment elsewhere.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing the health sector and ensuring high-quality medical facilities for patients. He expressed confidence in Prof. Armaghan Israr Mirza’s leadership, citing his professional skills and contributions to medical education. Prof. Al-Fareed believes that Prof. Mirza will effectively train PGMI/AMC students in oral and maxillofacial surgery, thereby enhancing their educational experience.

In a gesture of support, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar and Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain met with the newly appointed Prof. Mirza, congratulating him and presenting a bouquet of flowers. They assured him of their full cooperation in his new role. Prof. Mirza committed to leveraging his expertise and energies to elevate the department and contribute to the esteemed reputation of LGH.

The establishment of this department marks a milestone in the Punjab Government’s ongoing efforts to develop the healthcare sector, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive and high-quality medical services.