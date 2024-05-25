Caitlin Clark hits late threes in first WNBA win, Fever top Sparks

Caitlin Clark rallied after missing her first seven 3-point attempts on Friday to connect on a pair of critical, deep triples late in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Fever scored their first win of the season with a 78-73 defeat of the host Los Angeles Sparks. With Indiana (1-5) holding a two-point lead after five quick points from Los Angeles’ Cameron Brink and Lexie Brown, Clark fired from well beyond the 3-point arc with 40 seconds remaining. The long shot effectively put away the win for the Fever after they rallied from an 11-point halftime hole. Indiana chipped away at the double-digit deficit, ultimately pulling ahead with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 13 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, capped the pivotal stretch with a pair of 3-pointers.