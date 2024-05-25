Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, May 26, 2024


Caitlin Clark hits late threes in first WNBA win, Fever top Sparks

Reuters

Caitlin Clark rallied after missing her first seven 3-point attempts on Friday to connect on a pair of critical, deep triples late in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Fever scored their first win of the season with a 78-73 defeat of the host Los Angeles Sparks. With Indiana (1-5) holding a two-point lead after five quick points from Los Angeles’ Cameron Brink and Lexie Brown, Clark fired from well beyond the 3-point arc with 40 seconds remaining. The long shot effectively put away the win for the Fever after they rallied from an 11-point halftime hole. Indiana chipped away at the double-digit deficit, ultimately pulling ahead with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 13 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, capped the pivotal stretch with a pair of 3-pointers.

Submit a Comment