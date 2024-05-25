Luka Doncic hits game-winning 3 to put Mavs up 2-0 on Wolves

Luka Doncic knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks held on for a 109-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night in Minneapolis. Doncic registered a triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. Kyrie Irving finished with 20 points, and Daniel Gafford scored 16 on 8-for-10 shooting. The Mavericks seized a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series as they head to Dallas for the next two games.

Naz Reid led the Timberwolves with 23 points. He shot 8-for-13 from the field and 7-for-9 from beyond the arc to give Minnesota an opportunity to win, but he missed his final attempt from 3-point range as the buzzer sounded. Anthony Edwards scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished seven assists for Minnesota. Mike Conley contributed 18 points. The Timberwolves led 108-103 with 1:29 to go before Dallas made its final run.