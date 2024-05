PSX introduces Text-to-Speech feature on its website

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has introduced its new Text-to-Speech feature on PSX website, specifically tailored for the blogs and articles section.

This audio enhancement aims to significantly improve accessibility and convenience for users browsing specific content available on PSX website, said a news release here on Saturday.

The Text-to-Speech functionality proves especially valuable for those individuals who prefer listening to content rather than reading.

Additionally, this service caters to those of PSX’s patrons facing visual impairment, reading difficulties, or those who prefer to do multitasking and would simply want to listen to content on the go.

The audio player is embedded in the various blogs and articles available on the PSX website for a smooth listening experience. This audio feature offers customizable options such as playback speed adjustment and effortless navigation.

PSX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Farrukh H. Khan said “We are delighted to introduce the Text-to-Speech facility enhancing accessibility for all PSX website users, specifically those who access the blogs & articles section of the website.