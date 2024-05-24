Balochistan govt to formulate policy for tourism

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that comprehensive policy would be formulated for the promotion of tourism in the province especially in Ziarat to provide employment opportunities to the locals.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, said this while chairing a meeting of the governing body of Ziarat Development Authority. He said that all resources would be utilized for the promotion of tourism and the Ziarat valley needs to be introduced to the world as the best tourist destination, he added.

The Ziarat valley, a beautiful tourist destination would be developed on modern lines to attract local and foreign tourists for which planning would be made on the model of Murree and Galiyat.

He said that in the development of Ziarat valley, the consultations of the elected representatives of the district council would be given special importance and in this connection, municipal committee would be provided representation in the development authority to achieve the objectives.

The CM directed the Project Director of Ziarat Development Authority to visit and review the experience of Galiyat Development Authority for tourism planning.

He instructed concerned quarters to prepare a draft with recommendations and submit it to the governing body for approval. He said that the policy would be implemented to highlight the beauty of Ziarat, besides promoting tourism and creating employment opportunities for the local people. He said that development of tourism sector could play an important role to boost the economy of the province. Ziarat development project would resolve all the basic issues of the area,

he added. He expressed these views during the review meeting of Ziarat Valley Development Project where provincial minister, chief secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir and other high officials were also present.

CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti also visited Quaid-e-Azam Public Library Ziarat and appreciated the renovation and restoration of the century old library. He also announced the award of excellence for the services of former Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Hamood-ur-Rehman.