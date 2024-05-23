Suzuki Motor Corporation to set up a biogas plant in Karachi

Global Vice President, the Suzuki Motor Corporation Kenichi Ayukawa on Thursday said that Suzuki Motors Corporation wanted to set up a biogas plant in Karachi to boost the automobile sector in Pakistan.

He said, “The renewable energy will be produced by using food waste and animal manure.”

He expressed these views while led by a Japanese delegation in a called on meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The minister assured the visiting delegation that the government would provide necessary support and facilitation to Suzuki Motor Corporation in business operations and expansion in Pakistan.

The minister said, “The auto industry is a key sector for Pakistan’s economy, providing significant contributions in terms of employment, economic growth, technology transfer, and industrial development.”

“The government is supporting the localization of the automotive industry by providing tax and other incentives to automakers, and by investing in research and development.”

“The incentives on new technologies of electric vehicles and hybrids are being provided including duty-free import of plant and machinery for setting up plants for EV manufacturing. Recently, 43 companies have been issued manufacturing certificates for local manufacturing of EV 2/3 wheelers,” he added.

Rana Tanvir said, “Pak Suzuki journey in the development of local industry has been marked by steadfast commitment to innovations, quality and customer satisfaction.”

Over the last four decades, Pak Suzuki has played a vital role in the development of the local auto vending industry, contributing significantly to job creation, economic growth and technology transfer through arranging joint ventures and technical assistance agreements between local and foreign suppliers, hence paving the way for localization of several high-tech parts.

Kenichi Ayukawa saii Suzuki Motor is manufacturing vehicles in Pakistan since last 40 years.We are also exporting vehicles to other countries. Recently, the inauguration of the export of Suzuki Swift and GS-150 motorcycle from Pakistan marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s journey toward becoming a global player in the automobile industry.

The Federal Minister said, “Export is the top priority of the Government. The auto sector has been facilitated through an incentivized / concessionary regime for the past three decades.”

“It is time that this sector, which has been incentivized for a long time, may start contributing significantly to the country’s export revenue,” he added.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary for Industries and Production Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineering Development Board (EDB) Raza Abbas Shah and Joint Secretary, Large Enterprises Development (LED) Syed Sibt-e-Abbas Zaidi.