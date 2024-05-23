Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline All-NBA First Team

Just two weeks after being named MVP for the third time in five years, Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic added to his resume on Wednesday night by landing on the All-NBA First Team for the fourth time in his career.

Jokic was one of two unanimous selections to garner first-team votes on all 99 ballots from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, joining Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum joined Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander on the All-NBA First Team.

Also named MVP following the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, Jokic stuffed the stat sheet again in 2023-24, averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals across 79 games (all starts) for Denver.