US, Sindh govt launch $9 million initiative to combat TB

United States of America’s Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, and Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho launched a collaborative initiative aimed at addressing tuberculosis (TB), a significant health challenge in Pakistan.

This joint effort between the United States and Pakistan signifies a crucial step forward in combating this disease. Funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the newly launched program, named the Tuberculosis Local Organization Network (TB-LON), is an investment of $9 million over five years. Its primary goal is to provide expert guidance and resources for Pakistan to effectively tackle TB. Through direct engagement with affected communities and individuals, the program will tailor solutions to meet specific needs.