Saikat, Illingworth to stand in ICC Men’s T20 CWC opener

Shahid Saikat would become the first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup when he stands in the tournament opener between USA and Canada.

Saikat, 47, took charge of five matches at last year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and has also been on the panel at two ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018, said a press release. He would be joined in the middle on the opening night by Richard Illingworth, who won the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year for the third time in 2023 and took charge of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia last year.

Richie Richardson would be the match referee in Dallas, with Sam Nogajski as TV umpire and Langton Rusere in place as fourth umpire. Nogajski was one of five umpires making their senior men’s tournament debut in June, with Rashid Riaz to make his first appearance in the second match of the tournament, between Papua New Guinea and West Indies in Guyana.