SCCI calls for special concessions on electricity, gas rates and various taxes

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq demanded 20 year concession on electricity, gas rates and exemption of income and sale tax and provision of lands on subsidized rates for setting up industries to revive trade and economic activities and bring prosperity, stability and progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He called for provision for facilities to investors under a one-window operation, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. The SCCI chief emphasized the need for giving due rights of KP on electricity, gas that would help in business and industry growth and setting up new industries, consequently opening new avenues of employment for many people in the province.

Furthermore, SCCI chief urged bureaucracy to play a role in removal of business community miseries and issues by enforcement of viable and concrete policies. Fuad Ishaq was speaking during the visit of a 12-members probationary officer of the Special Training Program (STP) at the Chamber House led by Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD) Director, Dost Muhammad.

Apart from the SCCI Vice President Ejaz Khan Afridi, members of the Chamber’s Executive Committee Javed Akhtar, Haji Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Ismail, and Acting Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, a large number of traders, industrialists, importers and exporters were in presence in the meeting.

Detailed briefing through a multimedia presentation, highlighting the origin of the chamber, its aim and objectives, important initiatives, role of the SCCI in resolution of the business community issues, business and industrial growth, and future plan and programs, was given on the occasion. Keeping in view the prevailing scenario, Fuad stressed signing on charter of economy and proper consultation with chambers, traders and relevant stakeholders to put the economy on the right track.

He said businessmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are faced with hardship owing to faraway from the seaport.

He, however, said KP has been blessed with natural resources which is a net exporter of electricity and gas, despite the fact that provinces were being charged equal rates with other federating units, which is totally unfair and unjustifiable.