Sindh govt to purchase modern weapons to combat robbers: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh government will buy weapons to fight the raw material bandits, and modern weapons will be delivered to the police as soon as possible. While talking to the media in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Operations against dacoits are ongoing in Katcha. Police and Rangers are jointly conducting these operations. Even now, Rangers are present where there is a need. The dacoits have modern weapons, and the Sindh government has written a letter to the federal government requesting modern weapons.

He said that President Asif Zardari has addressed various issues of law and order in his recent meeting, emphasizing that his first priority is to end the scourge of drugs. Serious actions are being taken against drug trafficking and abuse, as drugs have infiltrated different sectors of society. Drugs are being supplied to innocent children in educational institutions, making them addicts. The government cannot sit idly by and is committed to combating this crisis. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Operations against drugs have been initiated by the Excise Department, with additional operations being carried out by the police. The Chief Minister of Sindh, the Home Minister, and the IG Sindh are also providing assistance. We are conducting operations wherever necessary and have already arrested many drug dealers. He said that currently, crystal meth and ice are dangerous drugs present in society. People using these drugs are like suicide bombers for the community, capable of unpredictable and concerning reactions. We are doing our utmost to prevent drug abuse. Operations are taking place not only in the cities but also at various joint checkpoints. The Excise Police have been strictly instructed to remain vigilant and to take this issue seriously. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that we urge parents to take any changes in their children’s behavior seriously. We will conduct random drug tests in schools. If any child tests positive, we will inform the parents while respecting their privacy, and inquire about the source of the drugs from the child. He said that A drug dealer has been apprehended in Clifton, Karachi, who was involved in supplying drugs to schools, colleges, and affluent areas. Substantial evidence has been uncovered from his mobile device, leading to the identification of prominent individuals. However, our primary objective is drug prevention, not defamation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that we are planning to enhance the capacity of the Narcotics Control Wing of the Excise Department, and the Sindh Chief Minister has pledged support in this endeavor. We are striving to ensure its success. As long as the PPP government is in power, the anti-drug operation will persist, and no individual will be exempted. We urge the media to assist us in this endeavor. The fight against drugs is not the responsibility of one person alone; it requires collective efforts from everyone. He said that the Sindh government will establish rehabilitation centers for the treatment of drug addicts.

Attack on journalists

Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has condemned the attacks on journalists Iqrarul Hasan and Nasrullah Gadani. In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said that such brutal act against journalists were an attack on freedom of press and democracy. Memon said that protection of journalists was top priority of the government and the violence against them will not be tolerated at any cost. Sindh government is determined to ensure the safety of journalists, he said and added that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.