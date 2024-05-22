OEC to send nurses staff to KSA

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD) will send the nurses staff to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

An official source told APP here on Monday that Saudi Arabia required nurses staff on urgent basis and in this regard OEC had advertised the qualifications and experience of required nurses staff for abroad.

Only qualified females would be entertained for final selection who have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing BScN (4-years) or (Post RN), minimum two years of experience in the relevant field, only females, not more than 45. Nurses Staff were required in various fields including Cardiac Care Nurse, Emergency Nurse, Medical Care Nurse, Obstetrics Nurse, Pediatrics Nurse, Critical Care Nurse, Hemodialysis Nurse, Neonatal Care Nurse, Oncology Nurse, Surgical Care Nurse, ICU Nurse, he added.