Edu ministry to conduct interviews of EST from May 27

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) is pleased to announce commencement of interviews of the applicants who have qualified written tests for the recruitment of Elementary School Teachers (EST) (BS-14) in schools operating under the Federal Directorate of Education against 237 vacant positions.

According to the Ministry details, the interviews are scheduled to start from Monday, 27th May 2024 and all candidates are being informed about their respective centres for interviews.