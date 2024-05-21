Girls back to school in N Waziristan, destroyed by terrorists

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training by fulfilling its commitment to provide education to each and every child in the country, on Monday reopened a girls’ school in North Waziristan that was destroyed by the terrorists one week ago.

In a message, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said that “we are thrilled to share the news that, by the grace of Almighty, we have accomplished our mission. The Afia Girls School has reopened its doors after undergoing reconstruction. Today, our little angels returned with smiles on their faces, brimming with hope and enthusiasm’.

The Ministry said that just a week ago, this same school faced destruction at the hands of extremists. However, “we stood firm in the face of adversity, and today, we celebrate the triumph of perseverance and determination. we celebrate the resilience of our daughters and the nation’s commitment to education”. According to the ministry of education, in a latest tragic incident in North Waziristan, a private girls’ school fell victim to unidentified militants who mercilessly targeted it, causing destruction and fear in the community.

Despite the attackers’ efforts, no lives were lost, but the psychological and educational impact is significant. This is not the first time such violence has struck educational institutions in the region, highlighting a disturbing trend of targeting education, particularly for girls. However, amidst the darkness, there is a glimmer of hope as the Ministry of Federal Education has rebuilt the school in record one week. The Ministry sources confirmed that the 120 girls are backed in their classes today (Monday) morning. “This act symbolizes resilience, defiance against extremism, and a firm commitment to providing education for all, especially for the daughters of the nation.