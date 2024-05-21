SHO sustains bullet injuries in exchange of fire with dacoits

A station house officer (SHO) received bullet injuries following an exchange of fire between a police team and unknown dacoits held here in the limits of Yarik police station late Sunday night.

According to a police spokesman, the Yarik police station received information about a bike-snatching incident. In a quick response, a police team led by Yarik police station SHO Khubab Wali rushed to the site immediately. The dacoits opened fire at the police party which was also retaliated by the police team. As a result, SHO Khubab Wali received bullet injuries while the dacoits managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness and forestry area. The injured SHO was shifted to the hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger. Later, the Elite Force, Rapid Response Force (RRF) and a police contingent reached the site and started a search operation in the area.