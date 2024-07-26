‘The Glassworker’ debuts in cinemas, leaves viewers dazzled, dreaming

The dense curtains of tantalising anticipation have finally been rung up! ‘The Glassworker’- Pakistan’s inaugural hand-drawn animated feature film – a visual chef-d’oeuvre debuted in cinemas nationwide on Friday and left the audiences stunned to their cores.

Geo Films has teamed up with Mano Animation Studios, the mastermind of the rare animated masterpiece, which is strongly influenced by the works of Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki – the masterful storyteller and creator of Japanese animated feature films.

The movie, framed from just one inspiring sketch, has been launched under the esteemed banner of Mandviwalla Entertainment. The prismatic film premiered on Thursday at a local cinema in Karachi. A large number of enthusiasts from the media, fashion and animation industries, along with prominent literary, social and film personalities of the city, studded the stellar event – like stars.

The cast and crew of ‘The Glassworker’, including director Usman Riaz, producer Khizer Riaz, voice-over artistes Dino Ali, Moro, Mariam Riaz Paracha, Ahmed Riaz, Maham Moazzam, Faiza Qazi, Ayesha Sheikh, Khalifa Sajeer Uddin and others were overwhelmed by the rave reviews of the viewers.

The event was also graced by notable showbiz figures like Faysal Quraishi, Ahsan Rahim, Saqib Malik, PTV Karachi Centre GM Amjad Shah, Azra Mohyeddin and Javed Jabbar, among others.

‘The Glassworker’, was critically acclaimed by the enthralled viewers for every filmmaking aspect – from storytelling and cinematography to music, composing, art, animation, and voice-over performances.

Filmgoers expressed that the handcrafted charm of this dazzling film showcases the immense talent and experience of our young filmmakers. It thoroughly entertained viewers of all ages.

Viewers, who could not help smiling throughout the movie, hailed Usman Riaz for so bestowing filmgoers with such splendour in the form of ‘The Glassworker’.

Wrapped in love and flames, the touching story of love captures every possible flavour to draw a large audience. Youngsters leaving the theatre were unanimous that the filmmakers nailed it – providing a quality and entertaining animated film.

This is not the first time Geo Films has bet on a winner; some of its previous blockbusters include ‘Khuda Kay Liye’, ‘Bol’, ‘Teefa in Trouble’, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ and ‘The Donkey King’ – all of which are trailblazers for modern Pakistani cinema.