Kidnappers mentioned Noman Ijaz and Saba Qamar: Khalilur Rehman Qamar

Khalilur Rehman Qamar, a famous screenwriter and dramatist, recently revealed his harrowing kidnapping experience, during which the names of actors Noman Ijaz and Saba Qamar were mentioned by his abductors.

In a podcast interview, Qamar detailed the incident, expressing his initial hesitation to file an FIR due to the involvement of the actors’ names.

He clarified that despite his personal dislike for Noman Ijaz and differences with Saba Qamar, he highly respects their acting talents. He suggested that the kidnappers might have mentioned their names to confuse and mentally disturb him. The dramatist expressed surprise at the support he received from his Indian fans during the ordeal, in stark contrast to the hostility and mockery he faced in Pakistan. “I didn’t know the kidnappers’ motives. I was just worried about my wife and daughters. When they tortured me, I told them to kill me if they wanted,” he shared.

He revealed that his wife now wishes to leave Pakistan due to the distress caused by the incident. However, Qamar remains deeply attached to his homeland and has no plans to emigrate.

The kidnapping and robbery occurred last week in Lahore. According to the police, a woman called Qamar to her house under the pretext of discussing a drama project. Upon his arrival, armed men abducted him and carried out the robbery.

Qamar reportedly paid a large sum to the kidnappers, who then released him. The Sundar police station in Lahore registered a case based on Qamar’s statement.

The FIR states that the suspects tortured Qamar, took him to various locations and threatened to kill him while demanding money from his relatives. The suspects also stole Qamar’s mobile phone, watch, and cash and transferred Rs 250,000 from his ATM card.