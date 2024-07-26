Pakistan’s Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

July 25, 2024

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 14,335.4 million as of 19-July-2024. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 9,027.2 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 5,308.2 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 14,335.4 million

During the week ended on 19-July-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 397 million to US$ 9,027.2 million due to external debt repayments.