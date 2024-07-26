I will not go to meet anybody at 4am because it is immoral: Mathira

Mathira, Pakistani showbiz industry model known for her frank remarks on a host of things, has said she could not go to meet anybody at 4am.

Meeting someone at this time is inappropriate and requires wait regardless of the attraction in offer,” the actor added.

She made this remark while responding to the recent incident surrounding Khalilur Rehman’s abduction and later release.

I cannot go to meet anybody, no matter how big a project is, after 12am,” she said.

She remarked that one cannot even go to meet his girlfriend at that time because it is considered rude.

She said she has really felt bad for the Payare Afzal writer however she does not know the complete story yet.