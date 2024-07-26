How to get Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ hair

When the Eras Tour started in March 2023, Taylor Swift stunned fans by debuting around 16 different outfits, representative of the star’s ‘Era’ for each album.

Despite the Tour featuring ten studio albums and various costume changes, Taylor still maintained her iconic hairstyle, most notably known from her ‘Red Era’-long, straight, blonde, with her signature fringe.

Since the Eras Tour began, Taylor has performed in extraordinary conditions, ranging from heavy rainstorms to sweltering heat, which means the singer’s hair has gone through a lot. Often, humid conditions have caused the star’s hair to revert to its natural curls. As the tour progresses, Taylor’s hair is looking more natural, with fans remarking that it’s looking healthier than ever.

Unsurprisingly, Swifties have started bombarding social media, asking for tips on how the star keeps her hair looking so healthy. Considering this, experts at Roxy Hair, a website specialising in high-quality extensions, have created a guide on how to replicate the star’s intricate haircare routine.

IT ALL STARTS WITH A GOOD SHAMPOO — it’s well-known that Taylor Swift has naturally thick and curly hair, which can often become frizzy in humid conditions. The singer has clearly selected a shampoo that perfectly suits her natural hair type, leaving it looking healthy and hydrated. When picking out your shampoo brand, choosing one that caters to your natural hair type is crucial. While it’s not known which specific brand of shampoo Taylor uses, some fans have speculated that the star uses ‘after-sun hair treatment,’ which treats sun-exposed hair. Since the star regularly performs in exceptionally humid conditions, it’s logical that Taylor Swift would use a shampoo that prioritizes rehydration and prevents breakage. Humidity can often cause hair to become frizzy and dry, making it susceptible to breakage. However, after-sun shampoo products boost the hair’s hydration, preventing sun damage, making them ideal for the star to use during the Eras Tour.

USE A HAIR SERUM — after washing your hair, it’s incredibly beneficial to add a leave-in hair serum to your routine. Hair serums are fantastic for preventing frizz and breakage, leaving hair looking healthy and nourished. Simply apply one or two drops of the serum to your scalp before lightly rubbing it in. It’s more effective to apply serum to wet hair and ensure not to overdo it, as this can cause your hair to look greasy and heavy. While Swift’s specific hair serum brand is unknown, it’s likely that the star uses one that specifically targets frizz and nourishes the singer’s natural curls. When picking out your serum, make sure it’s light, as Swift has previously stated that she hates adding thick hair products to her routine.

THE POWER OF NATURAL HAIR — when styling your hair, embracing your natural hair is often healthier. During Taylor’s ‘Folklore Era’ during the pandemic, the star was praised for wearing her hair naturally wavy and the singer seems to be straightening her hair less and less as the Eras Tour progresses. During the star’s performance in Singapore earlier this year, Swift remarked, “As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings, thanks to the humidity here. I’m not complaining; I like it.” While Taylor still frequently straightens her hair for her performances, she often wears it naturally on her days off, which heavily contributes to her having healthy hair.

REDUCE HEAT DAMAGE — using heat appliances regularly on your hair can result in a high amount of breakage, including split ends and a loss of natural moisture, making hair look damaged and exceptionally dry. Because of this, it’s incredibly beneficial to wear your hair naturally. Letting your hair air dry naturally occasionally is a fantastic way to let your hair breathe, reducing the risk of dandruff and damage. The less you use heated appliances, the healthier your hair will look. If you use heated styling tools regularly, it’s essential to always ensure that you wear heat protection. Alternatively, why not try out some heatless styling tools, such as the viral heatless curls headband?

HYDRATE, HYDRATE, HYDRATE — as the Eras Tour is so physically exerting, Taylor Swift must stay hydrated throughout the day. However, drinking plenty of water doesn’t just have health benefits; it can also benefit hair. Hydration is hugely beneficial for strengthening hair and reducing the risk of breakage. Water rehydrates hair and can also promote growth, so it’s essential to ensure you drink enough water throughout the day. Hair masks are another fantastic way to keep hair looking hydrated. After shampooing your hair, simply apply a hair mask from the roots to the tips for three to five minutes before rinsing as usual. Using leave-in conditioner sprays after shampooing is another fantastic way to keep your hair looking healthy and hydrated, especially in humid conditions.

BE CONSCIOUS OF THE PRODUCTS YOU’RE USING — judging by Swift’s healthy hair, it’s clear that she’s using products that prioritise her hair’s health. In 2022, the singer was photographed wearing a silk scrunchie on her wrist, which helps to reduce frizz and damage to the hair, instead of using elastic hairbands. When picking out your haircare products, your hair’s health should be your number one priority. Try selecting organic and natural products and always steer clear of shampoos containing excessive sulphates, as these can strip away the hair’s natural moisture levels, leaving you with frizzy and damaged hair.

TRY OUT SOME HAIR EXTENSIONS — it has been widely suggested that Taylor Swift has started using hair extensions in recent years, contributing to her hair looking longer and thicker. Clip-in hair extensions are fantastic for adding additional volume and length, but it’s essential to work out which extensions are right for you. It’s generally advised to avoid hair extensions that involve heat and glue, as this can result in damaged hair. If Taylor really is using hair extensions, then it’s clear that these are well-hidden and perfectly blend in with her natural hair – something that should always be a priority when trying out hair extensions.