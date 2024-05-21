Tarar rules out unilateral legislation for establishment of Digital Media Authority

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that the government had no intention of unilateral legislation regarding the establishment of Digital Media Authority in the country.

“All journalist organizations and press clubs will be taken into confidence on the matter”, Attaullah Tarar said while talking to a delegation of National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad which met him here.

The minister assured the NPC delegation that health insurance scheme for journalists would be started soon.

Attaullah Tarar said that necessary steps would be taken for the construction of the permanent building of the NPC and the improvement of the existing building.

The minister assured that provision of annual grant for NPC will be ensured.

The government was well aware of the problems of the administration of the National Press Club regarding the improvement of the National Press Club, he remarked.

The Government intended to ensure continuous grant provision to NPC, he said adding he will meet the finance minister and discuss the issue of annual grant allocation for the press club in the financial budget.

President Azhar Jatoi said that the government should solve the problems of the press club on priority basis. He said that journalists were facing many challenges in the present era.

Acting Secretary NPC Aun Shirazi said Media Town Phase II was very important for the journalistic community of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Shirazi said making government advertisements subject to timely payment workers salary will be a major step.

Principal Information Officer Mobasher Hassan was also present in the meeting.

Besides, President NPC Azhar Jatoi, Acting Secretary Aun Shirazi, Secretary Finance Waqar Abbasi also attended the meeting. Members of the governing body of NPC were also present in the meeting.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday assumed the charge of the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assigned the additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture to Attaullah Tarar the other day.

The Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture and other senior officials welcomed the minister on his arrival at the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid and Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan were also present on the occasion.

The National Heritage and Culture secretary gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the functioning of the Heritage and Culture Division.

On the occasion, the minister said, “I am proud to have an opportunity to serve Pakistan at the national and international levels.”

Responsibility of the National Heritage and Culture Division was both an honour and a challenge for him, he added.

Tarar said Pakistan had a diverse history, culture and strong cultural heritage. “Culture is an important part of our national identity,” he added.

Vowing to promote the cultural identity of Pakistan at the global level, he said drama and music were major components of the national culture, which were recognized internationally.

He said the positive image of the country would be promoted worldwide through culture, music and drama.

The minister resolved to work with all stakeholders of the cultural sector, including artists, cultural institutions and the public for betterment and development of artists community.

“We have to preserve the cultural heritage of Pakistan for future generations,” he remarked.