Rory McIlroy rues six-hole stretch, but game ‘clicking more’

Rory McIlroy won the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in a photo finish, but on Sunday in Louisville, Ky., it was another player’s turn for major championship glory.

While Xander Schauffele won his first major with a birdie putt at the final hole, McIlroy was left to think about the could-have-beens as he tied for 12th at 12 under, nine strokes back.

McIlroy started and finished the major strong — a 66 Thursday put him in contention and a 67 Sunday featured three birdies in a row and seven overall. But the Northern Irishman began the day too far off the pace set by Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, and his strong finish was little comfort as his major championship drought crept closer to 10 full years. “Obviously started the week well, and then I’ve obviously played decent over the weekend,” McIlroy said. “As I said, that sort of six-hole stretch on the back nine yesterday, not being able to hole any putts, I’ll probably rue that. Then the 71 on Friday, as well, was obviously not what I was looking for. Obviously put myself too far back.”