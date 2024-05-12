Ceremony held to mark Gomal University’s 50 Years

On completion of 50 years of establishment of Gomal University(GU), a special function was organized in Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan Auditorium of Gomal University connected with the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Former Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi was the chief guest of the event while Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Prof. Dr. Shakibullah presided over the function. A large number of faculty, staff, students and alumni attended the ceremony. Chief guest former Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi, while addressing the ceremony, congratulated the GU for entering the 50th year of its formation.

Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi said that the varsity had been established by then Prime Minister and the founder of Pakistan People’s Party Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto which was a gift for the people of D.I. Khan. Prime Minister Bhutto laid down the foundation stone of Gomal University on 1 May 1974 putting forward his educational policy of highly educated Pakistan to meet the challenges of the modern world in every aspect of life.

He said that the donations and land were provided by Nawab Allah Nawaz Khan who served as the university’s first and founding vice-chancellor. Nawaz Khan donated 11000 Kanal agricultural land to the establishment of the university, he added. He highlighted the university’s achievement in producing generations of scientists, civil servants, academics, journalists and politicians. “This is an excellent opportunity to commemorate the overall achievements of the past 50 years,” he said. He said that the Gomalians who were serving all over the world were the asset and honour of the Gomal University.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Professor Dr. Shakibullah said, Gomal University was an institution of pride for them, playing an effective role in gearing up students for meeting the contemporary and future challenges through quality education.

The Vice-Chancellor briefed the audience on the historical background and achievements of the university. He said that the 50th anniversary would be a year of events and activities to celebrate the milestones achieved in the past and to highlight the strengths of the present.

He said that, since a new generation had to play a key role in national development, the university was according top priority to ensure the availability of modern educational facilities. He said that the number of students in Gomal University had exceeded day by day, which was testimony to its valuable role in the promotion of quality education.

He urged the university’s employees to continue working with the same high spirit of dedication to take the university to heights of development.

Dr. Shakib Ullah said the students should focus their full attention on education and the teachers should fulfil the duty of providing education in modern sciences to the children with honesty and zeal. He further added, that the alumni of Gomal University are our asset and the enthusiasm of the alumni forum regarding the Golden Jubilee celebrations is commendable”.

He said that we are trying hard to get the institution out of financial deficit and in this regard, I have met the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur and he promised to provide funds as well as other facilities and new buses to the University very soon.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakib Ullah and Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi along with other heads of departments, administrative officers, teachers and students also planted saplings in the University. The event was concluded by a golden jubilee cake-cutting ceremony.