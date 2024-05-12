CM Sindh approves additional budget, 200 more PGs seats for JPMC

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the budget for Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) would be enhanced as it has become a 2200-bed facility apart from increasing the seats of graduates (PGs) to cater to its growing needs.

This he said in his meeting with the Executive Director of JPMC Prof. Dr. Shahid Rasool, who called on him here at CM House on Saturday.

The Executive Director Prof. Shahid Rasool gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister and said that the JPMC was a 16-bed hospital and now it has become 2200-hospital but there was an acute shortage of doctors. The chief minister keeping in view the requirement of the doctors approved additional positions/seats of Prost Graduates (PGs) by 200. After the approval of new 200 PG seats, the number of PGs reached 953.