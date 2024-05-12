Douyin Pakistan Pavilion to promote Pak-China trade, cultural exchanges

With the strong support of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, Douyin Pakistan Merchandise Official Pavillon held a grand opening ceremony in Shanghai, China.

This event marks the beginning of a new cooperation journey between Douyin and its partners, such as the Shanghai Live Stream E-commerce Alliance, Shanghai Silk Road Selection Alliance, and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Global Hub, aiming to promote economic and cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan and bring more diversified commodity choices for consumers.

At the opening ceremony, guests from government departments, industry associations, enterprise representatives, and media reporters gathered together to witness this important moment. The leaders of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce delivered an enthusiastic speech, expressing warm congratulations on the opening of the Douyin Pakistan Pavillon and expressing hopes for its role in promoting trade and cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan in the future.

The establishment of Douyin Pakistan Pavillon is not only a simple opening of an e-commerce platform but also carries profound cultural significance and commercial value, Aqeel Ahmed Chaudhry, a Pakistani jeweler based in Shanghai, told APP.

As a short video platform under the Chinese Internet giant ByteDance, Douyin has been committed to connecting global users through innovative ways, and the opening of the Pakistan pavilion is an important step in its globalization strategy.

He said that through this platform, Pakistani specialty products can be displayed to Chinese and even global consumers, enriching market diversity and providing a new sales channel for Pakistani manufacturers. In the context of globalization, economic cooperation between China and Pakistan is becoming increasingly close. Pakistan, as a country with abundant natural resources and unique cultural heritage, enjoys a high reputation in the Chinese market for its handicrafts, textiles, agricultural products, and more, he added.

The opening of the Douyin Pakistan Pavilion will undoubtedly open a door for these products to the Chinese market and also provide a window for Chinese consumers to directly contact and understand Pakistani culture. In addition, the participation of partners such as the Shanghai Live Stream E-commerce Alliance, the Shanghai Silk Road Selection Alliance, and the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Global Hub has provided strong support for the operation of Pavilion.

Aqeel Chaudhry said that these institutions have rich experience and resources in the field of e-commerce. Their participation will help Douyin better integrate the supply chain, improve logistics efficiency, optimize the consumer experience, and thus promote the healthy development of China-Pakistan trade.