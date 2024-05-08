Randhawa directs to complete Blue Area Parking Plaza by June’s first week: Randhawa

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Wednesday directed to complete the construction work of the Blue Area Parking Plaza by the first week of June at any cost. During an inspection of the Blue Area Parking Plaza and other ongoing projects of the federal capital, he assured that there would be no further delay or extension in the completion timeline for the project.

On the occasion, the official of the CDA had provided detail briefing of the project and informed that the parking plaza would comprise two basements, a ground floor and five additional floors.

He said the first floor of the parking plaza, including the construction of 18 shops, along with a restaurant and cafe on the rooftop. The official said the parking plaza was designed to accommodate up to 1200 cars simultaneously.

Randhawa directed to complete the construction work of the ground floor shops within 20 days, with a focus on action/rental basis. Chairman CDA stressed the allotment of shops on the first floor facing Jinnah Avenue should be made on action/rental basis.

Randhawa also visited the Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area F-9/G-9 expansion project.

During the briefing, it was informed that the project involved with addition of two lanes on both sides, covering a total length of 1.8 kilometers.

It was informed that the completion cost of the expansion project is estimated at Rs 480 million.

During the visit of the Islamabad Model Jail, Randhawa said that the construction work of the jail should be completed within 100-day. He directed the first phase of jail construction work, including the boundary wall, barracks, admin block, and watchtower, will be completed within the specified timeline.