Milan outsprints Groves to win Giro stage four, Pogacar leads

Italy’s Jonathan Milan went one better than the previous day to win the sprint and take the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday after an early breakaway was reeled in as Tadej Pogacar maintained the overall lead. Lidl-Trek rider Milan went to the front close to the line and, despite the best efforts of Australia’s Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the Italian held on to make up for missing out on winning stage three when he was outsprinted by Tim Merlier.

“I have so many emotions now. I said from the beginning we came here with one goal for everyone. So today the guys did an amazing job,” Milan said.

Germany’s Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious finished third on the 190km ride from Acqui Terme to Andora, which featured a very early breakaway before the peloton brought them back to set up the expected sprint finish.

Race favourite Pogacar remained 46 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers, with Colombia’s Daniel Martinez (BORA-Hansgrohe) a further second back in third.

Three riders, Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Wanty), Stefan de Bod (EF Education-EasyPost) and Francisco Munoz (Polti-Kometa) broke away early and the gap opened to over five minutes.