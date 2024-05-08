Shastri expects big-hitting Dube to play a key role for India at T20 World Cup

Former India coach Ravi Shastri expects big-hitting Shivam Dube to set the T20 World Cup alight and says the 30-year-old batting all-rounder will be key to India’s hopes of racking up big totals in the tournament next month.

Dube, who is also a handy medium pacer, has established himself as one of the most destructive middle-order batters in the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings player scoring 350 runs in 11 matches at a 170-plus strike rate this season. Among the IPL’s Indian batters, only Abhishek Sharma has hit more sixes than Dube’s 26.

“Please watch out for (him), because he is explosive, he’s devastating and he’s a match-winner,” Shastri told the International Cricket Council website.

“He hits sixes for fun, and when it comes to spin bowling, he can kill you.”

Shastri said that while the left-handed batter is particularly effective against spinners he had nailed down his batting approach against pace.