PMD forecast soaring temperatures this week; rain during weekend

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast increase in the day temperatures during the next few days due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere in most parts of the country particularly in the southern half of the country.

However, a westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country on May 10(evening/night) and likely to grip the upper parts on May 11. Under the influence of this weather system, day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05 degrees Celsius above normal in Balochistan from May 08-10.

Rain-duststorm/thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Qilla Saifullah, Kohlu and Mastung on May 10 (evening/night) and May 11. Duststorms/thunderstorm is also expected in Kharan, Chagi and Panjgur

during the period. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, day temperatures are likely to remain 02-03 degree celsius above normal from May 08-10.

Rain-duststorm/thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram from May 10(night) to May 12(morning). Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05 degree celsius above normal from May 08-10. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur on May 11 and May 12.

In Punjab/Islamabad, day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05 celsius above normal from May 08-10. Rain-duststorm/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from May 10 (night) to May 12. While, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on May 10 and May 11. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

In Sindh, day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05 degree celsius above normal from May 08-10. Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on May 10 (night) and May 11.

Regarding the possible impacts, the PMD has advised the farmers to manage the watering of crops and wheat harvesting accordingly. The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.