Wheat procurement arrangements finalized in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized wheat procurement arrangements as in some areas the process to procure wheat crop from farmers has already been kicked off.

According to an official statement on Tuesday that 22 wheat procurement centers have been established in different districts of the province including Peshawar, Swat, Dir and Chitral. The statement said wheat storing facilities across the province have been cleaned and sprayed. For the first time CCTV cameras have been installed at these procurement centers to monitor the wheat procurement activities. These CCTV cameras would be supervised by the Food Department KP and Secretary Office. The provincial government has also introduced an app for monitoring the wheat procurement process. The KP government has allocated funds amounting to Rs 29 billion to acquire wheat crop from the farmers.

Around 29 matric tons of wheat would be acquired from the KP farmers at a price of Rs 3900 per 40kg bag.